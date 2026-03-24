<p>Indian Premier League (IPL)'s inaugural champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-royals">Rajasthan Royals </a>have been reportedly bought by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani-led consortium has for $1.63 billion. </p><p>Media reports say that Somani is being backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart group.</p><p>A formal announcement is expected later in the day. </p>.<p>Riyan Parag is currently leading the Rajasthan Royals franchise.</p><p>Royals, who won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 is currently owned by Manoj Badale (Emerging Media) alongside RedBird Capital Partners and Lachlan Murdoch.</p><p>The team opens its IPL 2026 campaign with a home game against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30.</p><p>More to follow.. </p>