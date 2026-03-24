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Kal Somani-led consortium buys IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals: Reports

Somani is being backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart group.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan Royals

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