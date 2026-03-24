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Kal Somani-led consortium to buy IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals

The sale of the Rajasthan-based franchise is subject to approval from BCCI and will come into effect after IPL 2026 edition.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan Royals

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