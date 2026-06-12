Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

The batter featured in 378 international matches for New Zealand across 16 years, while breaking multiple records.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 10:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandKane Williamson

Follow us on :

Follow Us