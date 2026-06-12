Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

<p>Modern day New Zealand great <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kane%20williamson">Kane Williamson</a> on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. </p><p>The announcement comes in the middle of the three-match Test series that New Zealand are playing in England. The visitors lost the first Test at Lord's, while they will now play the remaining matches without their most experienced batter. </p><p>The right-hander featured in 378 international matches for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new%20zealand">New Zealand</a> across 16 years, while breaking multiple records. The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's highest-ever run-scorer in international cricket with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries across all formats.</p><p>Williamson also captained the "Blackcaps" in all three formats from 2016-2024, where the team made two ICC World Cup finals and three semi-finals. </p>.England vs New Zealand: Stokes and Atkinson left out of second Test, Root named interim skipper .<p>The pinnacle of Williamson's leadership came when they beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in 2021. </p><p>He led the New Zealand in 40 Tests, recording 22 wins, 10 losses and eight draws, making him the country’s second-most successful Test captain behind Stephen Fleming’s 28 victories. </p><p>In ODIs, Williamson captained New Zealand in 91 matches, winning 46, while his 39 victories from 75 T20Is remain the most by any New Zealand captain.</p><p>Having made his international debut for New Zealand in 2010, with a century against India, Williamson was the rock of the batting line-up for over a decade-and-half. </p><p>“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said while announcing retirement. </p><p>“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team," he added. </p>.<p>“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”</p><p>Williamson was named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and Test player of 2019, while also winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record four occasions. In 2016, he became the fastest and youngest player in history to score centuries against all major Test-playing nations</p><p>His absence will be felt the most in Test cricket as the batter accumulated 9,515 run in 110 matches with an outstanding average of 54.06. In 175 ODIs, Williamson scored 7,257 runs with an average of 48.38, while he also scored 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is. </p>