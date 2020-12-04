Kane Williamson bags double ton as New Zealand take control against Windies

A majestic double century from Kane Williamson had New Zealand in a commanding position at 477 for six at tea on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton on Thursday.

Williamson was unbeaten on 236, his third double century and only six runs short of his personal best, an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.

After New Zealand resumed the day at 243 for two at Seddon Park, the West Indies picked up two quick wickets, including Ross Taylor for 38, and two more in the middle session.

But they have not been able to break the unflappable Williamson, who has selected the balls he wanted to hit and scored with ease all around his home ground.

He reached his century with a classic push through point for four off a short delivery from Shannon Gabriel, then 150 punching Roston Chase off the back foot through cover for three, and passed 200 driving a half-volley from Kemar Roach to the cover boundary.

It was a particularly bad over for Roach, with Williamson smacking two fours and a six off successive deliveries, peppering different parts of the boundary with each shot.

Taylor could only add seven to his overnight total before he was caught behind by Shamarh Brooks who has taken the gloves while regular keeper Shane Dowrich sits out the day with an injured hand.

Henry Nicholls' poor run of form continued when he went for seven, while Tom Blundell supported Williamson for more than 90 minutes before he was out for 14 and Daryl Mitchell could only add nine.

Kyle Jamieson has restored some solidity to be 35 not out.

Gabriel and Roach have shared the wickets for the West Indies with Gabriel returning figures of three for 89 while Roach has three for 114.