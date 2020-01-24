Kane Williamson willing to stand down as New Zealand skipper

Kane Williamson on Thursday hinted that he is open to stepping aside as New Zealand captain if such a move serves the team better in the wake of the humiliating Test series loss to Australia.

The 0-3 defeat at the hands of the trans-Tasman rivals earlier this summer has shocked the cricketing fraternity here and the New Zealand authorities have set up a review with Williamson’s captaincy on the line as well.

Asked if he was still interested in leading New Zealand across all formats, Williamson said: “For me it’s always been about what is the best for the team. If those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there is a thought that it will be best for the team, then my stance is whatever right and fits the group.”

“So, I’m open to whatever is good for the group and to move the team in those directions. And you want to be making good decisions. Once again, not just a personal thing but a team thing,” he said on the eve of the first T20 International against India here.

Williamson, however, said it was time for the Black Caps to move on from the disappointment and focus on the India series.

“You need to keep moving on. The schedule is such that challenges keep coming thick and fast and now we got a great opportunity against India who are one of the top sides in the world but different personnel in terms of the T20 format and the guys are looking forward to the challenge.

“At times obviously it is tough. Australia was a humbling experience to get beaten badly like we did. You do want to be playing the best. Not losing.”