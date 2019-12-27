Kaneria's remark shows real face of Pakistan: =Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the "real face of Pakistan".

"We had captains like Md Azarhuddin captaining India for such a long time... This is happening in a country helmed Imran Khan, who himself was a cricketer," Gambhir said.

The former India opener said, "Kaneria has played 60-55 test matches for his country. If, despite that he is made to face such torture, this is really shameful".

