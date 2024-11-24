Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kapil Dev praises Bumrah for leading team from the front

Bumrah, the stand-in captain for the Perth Test, led the team’s charge towards a vital 46-run lead in the first innings returning 5 for 30, as Australia were bowled out for a mere 104.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 09:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketKapil DevBorder-Gavaskar TrophyJasprit Bumrah

Follow us on :

Follow Us