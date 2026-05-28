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Homesportscricket

Karnataka batter K V Siddharth walks away 'satisfied'

Siddharth, who made his Karnataka debut in 2018, also made a late switch to Goa from the 2023-24 season. His last appearance, however, was back in January 2025.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 19:14 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 19:14 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaKV Siddarth

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