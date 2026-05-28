Karnataka batter K V Siddharth walks away 'satisfied'

<p>Former Karnataka batter KV Siddharth has announced his retirement from domestic cricket with immediate effect, ending a short yet eventful career that was built on a never-give-up attitude and a sheer will to represent his home State. </p>.<p>The 33-year-old, however, admitted it was difficult to leave something that’s been an integral part of his life, but walks away a satisfied man. </p>.I'm some time away but when it's time, it's time: KL Rahul on retirement.<p>“I was very clear in my head but it was a very, very hard decision to make. Cricket is the only thing I have done since I was a kid,” Siddharth told DH. </p>.<p>“When I did not get a team last year, it was very hard. Once you don’t play, it is hard for teams to consider you for the season ahead. I spoke to my friends, family and also Rahul sir (Dravid), and he put things into perspective."</p>.<p>Elaborating on the conversation with Dravid, "Nothing too extreme. I was just confused as to whether to continue to play or to pursue coaching, which was always the plan after playing because I've kind of enjoyed it. After talking to Rahul sir, I was satisfied. He also gave me the clarity that I needed to make a decision," he said. </p>.<p>Siddharth, who made his Karnataka debut in 2018, also made a late switch to Goa from the 2023-24 season. His last appearance, however, was back in January 2025. </p>.<p>An elegant batter, who possessed a wide range of strokes and temperament to bat time, Siddharth played 31 first-class and 28 List-A games, scoring 2103 and 925 runs respectively. </p>.<p>He did concede that the decision to retire had been on the cards for a while. </p>.<p>“It was growing eventually over the last six months to one year, because I haven't played a first-class game in more than a year now. And the last five months, I was pretty sure in my head.”</p>.<p>The Bengaluru man, who cut his teeth into coaching in the recent past, "wants to give back” the learnings after having “failed too many times” before making it to Karnataka. </p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy | Transitioning Karnataka endure mixed white-ball fortunes.<p>"I want to give back to the game which has given me so much. That's the only way to do justice. With coaching, I can help people who are almost there but are not able to make the Ranji team. I feel like I've tried too many things and failed too many times, and don’t want the kids to do the same."</p>.<p>Siddharth was also part of a Karnataka squad that toured Namibia for a limited-overs series in 2023. He, however, said winning Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare trophies was his career's highlight.</p>