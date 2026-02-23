<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka made a quarterfinal exit following an 18-run defeat against Railways in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy in Mohali on Monday.</p>.<p>A century by Shipra Giri (126) took Railways to a total of 251/6 in 50 overs and proved too steep for Karnataka despite a half-century by Shishira Gowda (55) and a fighting effort by Niki Prasad (46) as the side reached 233/9 in 50 overs. </p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> Railways: 251/6 in 50 overs (Nuzhat Parween 29, Shipra Giri 126, Arushi Goel 43 n.o.) bt Karnataka: 233/9 in 50 overs (Shubha Satheesh 43, Shishira Gowda 55, Mithila Vinod 31, Niki Prasad 46, Simran Dil Bahadur 2-32, SP Aich 3-48). Result: Railways won by 18 runs.</p>