Koushik puts Karnataka in the driver's seat

SCOREBOARD

GUJARAT (I Innings): Priyank Paschal b Vijaykumar 24 (60b 5x4) Het Patel c Padikkal b Koushik 4 (7b 1x4) Sunpreetsingh Bagga lbw Koushik 0 (1b) Manan Hingrajia c Sharath b Prasidh 4 (14b 1x4) Kshitij Patel c Sharan b Vijaykumar 95 (161b 11x4) Umang Kumar c Padikkal b Rohit 72 (143b 12x4) Ripal Patel c Prasidh b Rohit 0 (10b) Chintan Gaja (not out) 45 (92b 1x4 3x6) Siddharth Desai c Padikkal b Prasidh 4 (16b 1x4) Rinkesh Vaghela c Sharath b Koushik 0 (15b) Arzan Nagaswalla c Jose b Koushik 6 (12b 1x4). Extras (B-4 LB-2 NB-3 W-1) 10. TOTAL (all out 88 overs) 264. Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Het) 2-17 (Bagga) 3-27 (Hingrajia) 4-45 (Panchal) 5-202 (Kshitij) 6-208 (Umang) 7-213 (Ripal) 8-222 (Siddharth) 9-240 (Vaghela). Bowling: Prasidh Krishna 14.5-4-62-2 V Koushik 20-6-49-4 (nb-3) Vyshak Vijaykumar 18.1-3-42-2 Rohit Kumar 26-4-70-2 (w-1) Shubhang Hegde 9-0-35-0.

Other Group C scores:

In Mullanpur: Railways: 118/3 in 34 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 31 Pratham Singh 50 n.o.; Siddarth Kaul 2-35) vs Punjab.

In Porvorim: Goa: 267/3 in 90 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 45 Suyash Prabhudessai 124 n.o. Krishnamurthy Siddharth 77) vs Chandigarh.

In Agartala: Tripura vs Tamil Nadu (day's play abandoned).