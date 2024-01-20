Karnataka hit the front

Mysuru: The pitch largely remained flat. The sun was unforgiving. And the Goan batters were determined for a long haul after opting to bat first. The Karnataka bowlers, however, were equally relentless, intense and effective in energy-sapping conditions. There was no single extraordinary show from either side and no dramatic phase that livened up proceedings. It was a pure attritional battle that only red-ball cricket throws up.
At the end of an extended opening day of a Group C Ranji Trophy match here at the SDNRW ground, Goa finished the day at 228/8 in 87 overs. An obdurate Arjun Tendulkar (10 n.o., 45b) and Heramb Parab (6 n.o.) were keeping vigil at the wicket here on Friday.
Though Karnataka have an edge for the moment, they wouldn't be too happy looking at the scoreboard. Had they not squandered a few easy chances on a day when the visiting batters' edges fell agonisingly short on a number of occasions, the hosts would have been in a much more comfortable position.
Goa's No. 4, Snehal Kauthankar, was on just four when he nicked M Venkatesh to second slip where Manish Pandey failed to hold on to a straightforward offer. Not only the catch went abegging, but Pandey sustained a cut on his right palm which needed two stitches. Pandey, an otherwise livewire on the field, remained off it but the bigger concern is if the in-form batter would be able to bat, a call on which will be taken on Saturday morning. And if he does bat, can he be as effective with an injury on his bottom-hand palm?
It was that kind of day for Karnataka. Soon after Pandey's injury, D Nischal took a nasty hit on his back while standing at short-leg and stayed off the field for hours before returning to field again. Towards the end of the day, skipper Mayank Agarwal limped off after hurting himself while attempting a diving catch. But both the batters expected to open.
Kauthankar, meanwhile, went on to compile a patient 82 (193b, 9x4, 1x6) and stitched useful partnerships before he was dismissed with Goa's score reading 196. Kauthankar was the rock around which Goa built their decent total.
For Karnataka, pacer V Koushik was as probing as he has been all this season that has fetched him 15 wickets so far. Though the rewards weren't commensurate with the efforts he put in, including a long 10-over opening spell, Vyshak V (3/45) wasn't to be denied his share of the pie. The right-arm quick bowled five high intensity spells, worked up good pace and had three wickets to show for.
AC Rohit Kumar too bagged three wickets (3/66) and saw a stumping opportunity messed up by an eager Sharath Srinivas who grabbed the ball in front of the stumps, resulting in a no-ball. Samar Dubashi, on 18, was the lucky batter who had been reprieved by Devdutt Padikkal on 13 at slip off Rohit. With little turn on offer, the left-arm spinner varied his pace and bowled difficult lengths that didn't allow the batters to commit either on the front foot or to go on the back.
Local boy M Venkatesh, who replaced an injured Prasidh Krishna, was impressive as a third seamer. He bent his back to generate high speeds and should have had Kauthankar's number early in the day. The local boy, however, ticked the wickets' column when he had the same batter with the last ball of the 75th over as a few hundred spectators erupted in joy.