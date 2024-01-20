Karnataka hit the front

Goa's No. 4, Snehal Kauthankar, was on just four when he nicked M Venkatesh to second slip where Manish Pandey failed to hold on to a straightforward offer. Not only the catch went abegging, but Pandey sustained a cut on his right palm which needed two stitches. Pandey, an otherwise livewire on the field, remained off it but the bigger concern is if the in-form batter would be able to bat, a call on which will be taken on Saturday morning. And if he does bat, can he be as effective with an injury on his bottom-hand palm?