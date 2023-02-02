Karnataka inch closer to Ranji Trophy semis

The weather in Bengaluru on Thursday may have made Uttarakhand feel at home, but Karnataka were in no mood to extend hospitality to the visitors.

Mayank Agarwal’s men put up their season’s highest innings score, 606 all out from 162.5 overs at 3.72 runs per over, and then bullied Uttarakhand with their pace battery to end the day on a dominating note.

With Uttarakhand languishing at 106 for 3 from 41 overs, still 384 runs in arrears, at stumps on the third day, Karnataka have set themselves up, convincingly so, for a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

They will, however, be disappointed that they will have to return to the ground for another day’s play.

After Shreyas Gopal went from overnight 103 not out to his highest first-class score at an unbeaten 161, Karnataka were in a position to push to close out the game with around three-and-a-half hours left in the day.

The odds only grew when Vidwath Kaverappa picked up the first two Uttarakhand wickets inside the 17th over, and M Venkatesh continued to borrow luck by getting Kunal Chendela to nick a ball off the hips and into wicketkeeper S Sharath’s gloves.

S Sharath, who came in for BR Sharath after the designated wicketkeeper pulled out with illness, barely held on, but that catch did put an end to his rather dismal start behind the stumps.

The pacers, and then the spinners - yes, even Shreyas Gopal - were employed in haste to try and wrap things up but with the clock winding down, Agarwal and Co realised they had to return, and stepped off the accelerator.

Frankly, had Karnataka’s remaining batters pushed a bit harder with their scoring, and changed up the plan from batting all the way through to declaring earlier in the day, they would have stood a better chance of a three-day finish.

Surely, they won’t mind the situation they are in at the moment, it’s a luxury if anything, but an extra day would mean that much more time to rest and recover for the semifinals starting on February 8.

That said, Shreyas’ stance must also be put into perspective.

With plenty of voice from outside demanding his exclusion after a poor start to the season, Shreyas has evolved into an integral component. He isn’t being utilised as a bowler nearly as much, claiming that the tracks haven’t been conducive to spin, but as a batter, he is surely an asset, and he looked the part for the second day in succession.

He wasn’t nearly as fluid as he was on Wednesday en route his first hundred since the 2017-18 season, nor was he putting away bad balls as convincingly as the small gathering at the stadiums would have enjoyed.

But he has become Karnataka’s go-to man when they are in need of runs. Not that it would have mattered terribly against an opposition so meek, but it’s worth something, especially when Karnataka entertain dreams of a title.