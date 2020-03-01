Karnataka let Bengal off the hook

Blazing off the blocks and then losing momentum has been Karnataka’s bane on many an occasion this Ranji Trophy season. That problem resurfaced in the semifinal against Bengal, the eight-time champions allowing the hosts to make a stunning turnaround from the dead.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first on a green top at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Karnataka blew apart the out-of-sorts Bengal top order with an incisive display in the morning session. Making the ball talk in telling fashion on a helpful surface and forcing the Bengal batsmen into playing false shots, they had reduced the hosts to 66/5 at lunch in 30.1 overs. They kick-started the second session too on a rousing note when Ronit More sent Shreevats Goswami packing in the same over that had to be completed after resumption.

Karnataka, breathing fire and looking to polish off the Bengal side before tea, were then hit by two stunning counter-attacks with the veteran Anustup Majumdar being at the centre of it. The 35-year-old, who blasted a second successive ton (120 not out, 173b, 18x4, 1x6), first forged a 72-run stand for the seventh wicket with an in-form all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and then posted a game-changing 107-run stand with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket to take the wind out of Karnataka’s sails. The two stands ensured Bengal took stumps at 275/9, something that seemed improbable at lunch.

Yes, Majumdar, one of the very few form batsmen for Bengal, batted brilliantly, his fight-the-fire-with-fire ploy working worked well but Karnataka have only themselves to blame for letting the hosts escape despite having the noose tight around their necks. When Majumdar and Shahbaz (35, 50b, 7x4) first launched the counter-attack right after lunch, they didn’t alter their lines or lengths. Despite the duo driving with gay abandon, they kept pitching the ball up, hoping the batsman would perish with the high-risk strategy. There wasn’t much short stuff and the field placing too remained the same, allowing Majumdar and Shahbaz to run riot. Bluntly speaking, there wasn’t a Plan B.

It then needed a magic ball from Mithun (3/65) to dismiss Shahbaz — the delivery straightening after pitching and castling the stumps. Karnataka were back in the game at that stage — Bengal 139/7 — but the visitors faltered yet again and this time the punishment was severe.

Akash Deep (44, 72b, 3x4, 3x6), returning after missing the quarterfinal due to an injury, took off from where Shahbaz had let off. Taking a special liking to spinner K Gowtham, whom he carted for three sixes, the 23-year-old simply decimated Karnataka with his audacious hitting. This time Karnataka did try mixing it up but with the pitch having eased up, Akash Deep simply went bonkers.

There were a few miscues but it landed in safe areas and Karnataka too didn’t help their cause by dropping him — Nair at fault — once. In fact that was the second dropped catch of the day, Sharath Srinivas reacting late and grassing a regulation chance off Shahbaz earlier. This was the sixth occasion this season when Karnataka have allowed the last three wickets to score over 50 runs and ninth time over 40 runs.

In a stage as big as semifinal, they can’t afford the tail to sting so badly. It’s up to the batsmen on Sunday now to find a way out.