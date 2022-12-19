Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka would be less than satisfied after managing just three points from their Ranji Trophy opener here against Services who at various stages of the game threatened to deny the former champions even the first innings lead. And against Puducherry, whom they take on from Tuesday here at the M Chinnaaswamy stadium, they will be eyeing nothing less than the full complement of points on offer.

Though the Mayank Agarwal-led side did eventually have the better of the exchanges in a weather-affected game against Services, they were far from convincing in their performance. The batting in the first innings had to be salvaged by two debutants before the lower middle-order woke up while the bowlers appeared to lose steam despite making early inroads.

Having reduced Services to 4/78 and then 6/157, Karnataka allowed them to add nearly a hundred more runs which suggested the lack of quality resources to maintain pressure for a sustained period.

That being said, there is no need to be too critical of a team that's clearly in transition but is weighed down by its stature as one of the domestic powerhouses. Karnataka, for a change in the last few years, took a few bold decisions and ignored non-performing seniors, and the results have been encouraging if not extraordinary.

Middle-order batters Nikin Jose and Vishal Onat, who both made their Ranji debuts against Services, were impressive. Despite coming into bat in a pressure situation, both the batsmen showed fortitude and skill to haul the team out of trouble.

Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa, easily the best bowler for the hosts in the match with a five-wicket haul, showed, with all things being equal, he will be key to Karnataka in the future. The biggest relief for Karnataka, however, would be the on-the-trenches 77 by wicketkeeper-batsman BR Sharath. The right-hander, who caught the attention with a century on debut against Vidarbha, had gone without a half-century in his next 20 innings before the crucial knock last week. It was indeed a long rope and hopefully he will build on that fresh start.

Equally encouraging was skipper Agarwal's second-innings half-century after being dismissed cheaply in the first innings. The opener hasn't been in the best of form since IPL and this season will be crucial for the 31-year-old. His opening partner and deputy, R Samarth, underlined his importance to the side with a second-innings century as Karnataka pressed for victory. An in-from Samarth is always a good news for Karnataka.

While last season showed Karnataka that no side would be easy, anything less than a win against Puducherry would be considered another big set-back. Puducherry, who were bowled out for 37 in the first innings during their loss to Chhattisgargh, are lightweights but they do have the potential to damage.