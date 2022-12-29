Karnataka on top, but Goa show spunk

Goa compensated for their inadequacies as a bowling and fielding unit by showing combative spirit with the bat. It was an effort so endearing, a decent crowd braved the heat and archaic facilities at the GCAA stadium in Porvorim to watch their side stand tall against Karnataka.

This engaging third day’s play resulted in the hosts ending the day on 321 for 8 from 108.5 overs, trailing Karnataka by 282 runs.

Better yet, Goa batted like they belong at this level with nearly every batter showing stomach for a fight, quite the task given that Karnataka bowled and fielded with a point to prove.

Suyash Prabhudessai (87), Siddesh Lad (63) and skipper Darshan Misal (66 not out) tried to blunt that show of authority, but the eight-time champions were unyielding until they were forced to praise their opponents’ tenacity.

Positively for Karnataka, they finally looked the part of their pedigree, confidence coming through in the way they attempted to intimidate the opposition.

With skipper Mayank Agarwal leading the wave of shrill calls to keep his men alert to any available chances, Karnataka were powerful in the way they went about their business. It was somewhat of a throwback to how they operated during the halcyon summers between 2014 and 17.

Complementing the skipper is K Gowtham, who brings to the table pride and accountability.

With these two stressing on staying zoned in throughout the day, especially Gowtham taking people to task on misfields, the likes of Shubhang Hedge (2/79) and Vyshak Vijaykumar (2/46) got into a decent groove early and stayed there.

Frankly, Shubhang, a 21-year-old left-arm spinner, has quite the hill to climb when it comes to efficacy, and pacer Vijaykumar has a way to go with bowling at least four balls in the same spot. They did, however, make up for their shortcomings by going at Goa’s batters with intent.

Ronit More, who hobbled off the field after pulling up in his bowling stride post-tea, was spot on with his lengths. He would have enjoyed more success had he bowled closer to the stumps, but figures of 18.1-10-17-1 are impressive nevertheless.

And then there was Gowtham. The senior off-spinner was tidier than usual on a strip which offered enough turn to inspire him. More importantly, he didn’t let up on the energy throughout the 35 overs which yielded three wickets.

That Goa braved these odds to reach stumps with two wickets in hand is a testament to their character.

What was even more impressive was that even the tailenders weren’t coaxed into an uncalculated use of the long handle.

There was the one time though. Lakshay A Garg (20 n.o.) charged down the track to deposit a floater from Gowtham into the trees behind the midwicket fence with minutes left for stumps.

That shot from the No.10 batter came immediately after a testy exchange between him, Gowtham and the close-in fielders. While the umpires had to step in to cut the tension, that six was a reflection of Goa’s gumption, a statement shot if any.