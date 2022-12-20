Karnataka pacers turn it on

Watching Vidwath Kaverappa, Ronit More and V Vyshak operate in tandem wasn’t exactly a throwback to the not-too-distant era -- when the trio of R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and S Arvind ran through rival batting line-ups. But the current triumvirate did bring back those memories on a beautiful day for cricket when the sun shone brightly and a greenish pitch kept the bowlers motivated.

Not unlike Vinay and Company, the present set of bowlers isn’t fearsomely quick but in slightly helpful conditions, it can be a handful like it showed on Tuesday. Having come up short against Services in their previous match, the Karnataka pacers got their act together against Puducherry, skittling their southern rivals for a modest 170 on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka then consolidated their position with R Samarth (59 n.o., 97b, 9x4) and Mayank Agarwal (51, 141m, 91b, 54x, 1x6) raising 111 (188b) for the opening stand before the skipper got out on what turned out to be the last over of an extended day. This was a second consecutive half-century for Agarwal after his second-innings 77 against Services. The hosts eventually ended the day at 111/1 with nightwatchman Ronit More (0 n.o.) giving company for Samarth

Vidwath (4/52), the fast-improving quick, was once again the best bowler on the day but V Vyshak (3/39) and senior pro Ronit More (2/34) weren’t to be left too far behind. Interestingly, all the nine wickets the pacers collected came from the far end while the lone wicket that fell to leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was from the pavilion end.

Using their height to good effect, Vidwath and More, extracted disconcerting bounce off a surface with a greenish look. Barring the one that wicketkeeper BR Sharath spilled in the opening over, the catching too was top class - Sharath himself going on to take three of the seven catches behind the stumps -- complementing the efforts of the bowlers.

It wasn’t until the fifth ball of the fifth over that Karnataka made a breakthrough though Vidwath and More beat the batsmen times without number. There wasn’t much happening in the air or off the surface in terms of lateral movement but the key to Karnataka pacers’ success was their sustained discipline.

They consistently hit the right lengths and got the ball to kick up every now and then, never allowing the visiting batsmen the breathing space to settle down. The few that got amongst runs did so by counter-attacking but they neither had the technique nor the temperament to survive the sustained hostility - classical example being the dismissal of Sagar Udeshi who was bounced out by Vidwath after being hit for three fours (two miscued) off short-pitched balls.