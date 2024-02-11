Karnataka push for victory

Chennai: Karnataka were back to their pedestrian ways with the bat, but luckily for them, they had done enough as a unit for the first two days to remain in control of their Ranji Trophy Group C tie against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram stadium.
After Devdutt Padikkal’s 151 had carried them to 366 all out, Karnataka’s bowling unit kicked into overdrive and bowled the hosts out for 151 inside the first session on Sunday.
Vyshak Vijaykumar was the standout for Karnataka picking up four wickets for 26 runs from 12.2 overs, while Vidwath Kaverappa had only one wicket but conceded a mere 14 runs from 16 overs. Shashi Kumar R, who had three wickets as of Saturday evening, didn’t even need to turn his arm over for the day. That’s how polished the pacers were, again.
Though armed with the option to follow-on, Karnataka chose against it and walked out with a lead of 215 runs. Perhaps they reckoned they would bat out a couple of sessions and leave Tamil Nadu with an improbable total to chase down on the final day.
What followed was 56.4 overs of embarrassing batting, passable bowling and a pitch which is deteriorating at a quick clip. Karnataka were bowled out for 139 after left-arm spinner Ajith Ram ran through the line-up with five wickets to his name.
Despite this improved showing with the ball, Tamil Nadu were left with 355 runs to win the game and remain on top of the table.
The odds of that happening are slim in general, but given the pitch dynamics at this point and the acumen of Karnataka’s seamers on tracks which offer them little, it doesn’t look likely that Tamil Nadu will get there.
In fact, the only person capable of staging a coup from this stage was N Jagadeesan. Only, he was removed by Vyshak on eight in the fifth over of the second innings.
That dismissal, followed by a necessarily stodgy alliance between R Vimal Kumar and Pradesh Ranjan Paul, left Tamil Nadu on 36 for 1 in 15 overs.
This meant R Sai Kishore’s men need another 319 runs from the last day’s play to win this game. Tough ask, but should someone stand up and get it done, they might just earn brownie points for the future.
That’s because the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has been at the venue since the start of the match, and has shown interest in a number of the players from the teams.
Padikkal, now Vyshak, must surely be on his shortlist of people Agarkar reckons the Indian team could use in the future.
For one, they have done well in testing conditions against their historical rivals. Secondly, they have managed to drown out the noise from the relatively big crowds which have turned up for these games.
Tamil Nadu have a strong set of young, capable players in their ranks too so maybe, just maybe, one of them will pull one over Karnataka and take it all. As it stands though, it looks like Agarkar’s trip has borne him a couple of quality players, and they both happen to be from Karnataka.
He should be so content. Karnataka should be too for they are feeling their way around this transition and increasing the frequency of good days, and good sessions. It’s just that Sunday wasn’t one of them, irrespective of what the scoreboard says or where they find themselves in the context of this match.