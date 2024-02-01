Karnataka's burgeoning cricket talent

Bengaluru: The Board of Control for Cricket in India could only squeeze in so many clips from Prakhar Chaturvedi’s record-breaking quadruple century in the Cooch Behar Trophy final from a couple of weeks ago.
The four-minute montage, however, was enough to show what the 19-year-old is capable of. It’s scary how good he is.
Not because he hammered an unbeaten 404 from 638 balls, including 46 fours and three sixes in Karnataka’s maiden triumph in the tournament, but because of how compact he looks, how well he paced himself, and more significantly, how fresh he looks despite the duration of the knock.
One can never be too sure about career paths at that age so refraining from sweeping statements is prudent, but one thing is for certain, age-group cricket in Karnataka has rarely seen as much potential all at once.
From the squads which have been picked for the four Ranji Trophy games the team has played so far this season, six out of the seven new names in the squad have gotten the cap.
Save for Abhilash Shetty, who is yet to make his debut, Karnataka has attempted to cope with the transition by introducing AC Rohit Kumar, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar and KV Aneesh in to the senior set up.
“Karnataka has always had a lot of talent, but I don’t think I have seen so much quality all at once. So many players in the Under-19 or even the Under-16 team look like they’re ready for the senior men’s team.”
This admission to burgeoning talent is from Under-23 State coach Yere Goud. He was the captain of the senior Karnataka team before going on to become its coach not too long ago so he knows a thing or two about quality.
When queried about what has transpired to bless the State as such, Goud waxes lyrical about the system in place and how across all age groups there are the right people in place to facilitate good habits.
"What I have noticed is that a lot of these kids are already skilled by the time they come to the State team,” says Under-19 State coach KB Pawan. “They are far more equipped these days than some of the people from an earlier generation. A lot of it has to do with advancements in technology and also we cannot ignore the fact that there is way more information available to them online. They utilise this information to become prepared, and so by the time they arrive at the State camp, they’re ready.”
He elaborates further: “A lot of my job only involves giving them the confidence to perform better. It’s about showing them how to handle pressure situations. Most of what I teach them is tactical, and working on their cognition. Very little has to do with teaching them technique. In a sense, it’s not too different from how you would deal with a senior side. That’s what is brilliant about this new crop.”
Kunal Kapoor has a more complicated task on hand. He handles the State Under-16 team, and as you can imagine, that’s a tricky ground as far as asking them to ‘stick to the basics’ goes.
“It’s difficult to reign them in and ask them to focus on the basics because at that age, and given how much cricket they are privy to watching, they tend to want to adopt all the shots before they’re ready. Basically, they’re more T20 focussed, but we have to ask them to stay patient,” says the former Karnataka batter.
“But the quality is amazing and it’s mostly because they play way more cricket than we ever did. They play close to 120 games a year. We used to play around 30 or so games. Also, the coaching camps that they go to have adopted new training methods so they enter the State team fairly ready.”
The Karnataka Institute of Cricket has been in the business of utilising novel methods to improve the quality of cricketers for nearly three decades now, but KIOC chief Irfan Sait insists it’s about more than just training methodologies of the physical kind.
“One of the things we put a lot of emphasis on is training their minds,” he says. "Of course, there is a lot of focus on fitness, be it weights or endurance training and so on, but we have a sports psychologist talk to them regularly. We also have a lot of former cricketers who come to the camp and talk to these kids. We also try to monitor the kind of content the kids consume: what they read, what they watch and so on. Cricket is also about lifestyle and we give a lot of importance to it.”
There are a lot of factors which have brought about this augmenting of talent, but it’s on the shoulders of people with vision and clarity that it was achieved.
