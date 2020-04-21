Karnataka’s heartbreaking moment

When the International Cricket Council recently asked fans as to which cricket memory they wish to forget, it received a humungous response from across the world on Twitter. The die-hard followers of Karnataka team, many of which are the millennials, naturally picked the 2010 Ranji Trophy final loss to Mumbai as their worst sporting memory.

It was a final for the ages. On one side were the domestic giants Mumbai in their full might, and on the other were a bunch of inexperienced but exciting Karnataka players, mentored by skipper Rahul Dravid in the early part of the tournament. Mumbai were favourites while an undefeated Karnataka the underdogs.

The Robin Uthappa-led side almost vanished after a first-innings batting collapse saw them concede a 103-run lead, in response to Mumbai’s 233.

They needed something magical, something inspirational to lift their spirits. And it came in the latter half of Mumbai's second innings when Manish Pandey flung himself in the air, and plucked out a one-handed catch at long-on to dismiss the well-set Abhishek Nayar (50).

“We dropped a couple of catches in the second innings. During lunch break, we had a team meeting and our coach Sanath (Kumar) sir urged us to give our best. Then Pandey took that catch. That catch pumped me up,” Abhimanyu Mithun told DH.

Playing his debut season, Mithun’s 6/71 helped Karnataka bowl out the visitors for 234 in the second essay. “I was a youngster playing in my first final. I just wanted to bowl my heart out,” said the pacer who was the season’s highest wicket-taker with 47 scalps.

A daunting target of 338 was made to look improbable buy the occasion, a quality opposition and a frenzied crowd. Not to forget the constant on-field aggression and chatter from the Mumbaikars. And Karnataka top-order couldn't withstand the pressure as the home side slipped to 46/3.

Just when it looked a lost cause, Pandey once again breathed life into their challenge with a sensational 144-run (151b, 18x4, 1x6) knock. The man who gave Pandey support was Ganesh Satish, who made a vital 75.

“With Mumbai, you always expect a tough game," pointed out Ganesh. "Also, we never had such a crowd in a Ranji game. It was good to know they backed us. Both of us were really focused. I was determined to cut down my loose shots. The wicket wasn’t entirely flat. I wanted to give most of the strike to Pandey, who was the aggressor,” said Ganesh of their 209-run stand. Mumbai didn’t breathe easy till the duo was stopped with Karnataka still needing 83 runs.

In tense games, luck plays a huge role, feels R Vinay Kumar. The former Karnataka skipper, who bagged seven wickets for the match and finished the season second behind Mithun with 46 scalps, dreaded the drinks break towards the death.

“Unfortunately, a couple of decisions didn’t go our way. I was going fine with Arvind (Sreenath) before a drinks break cut my rhythm. I remember feeling pumped when an Ajit Agarkar bouncer hit my helmet and went for four. It didn’t matter how the runs came,” recollected Vinay.

Vinay was bowled by Dhawal Kulkrani with Karnataka still needing 16 and in the next over, Agarkar took a simple return catch from Arvind to set off wild celebrations in the Mumbai camp.

“We learnt that it’s not over till the last run is scored. Also we were highly inexperienced compared to Mumbai who had India players like Avishkar Salvi, Ajit Agarkar, Ramesh Powar and Wasim Jaffer,” pointed out Amit Verma.

A lot has changed in Karnataka cricket since their six-run loss. From achieving a dazzling feat of ten trophies (across formats) to sending several players to Indian senior team, Karnataka are reliving their glory days.

More importantly, the famed Mumbai-Karnataka rivalry has remained one-sided in the Southern giants’ favour since that heart-break.

Karnataka in fact have remained undefeated in their last seven meetings (4 wins and 3 draws) against the 41-time champions. Greater self-belief and fearless brand of cricket has fashioned Karnataka’s rise.

“The guilt of losing that game always gives us extra motivation to play well against them. Against Mumbai, someone always steps up,” said Mithun.

“The defeat is a scar that’s remained with me. Whenever we were in difficult situations, we spoke about that game to find a solution. It’s an unforgettable game,” said Vinay.

It indeed is.