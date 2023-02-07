Karnataka seek retribution

A buoyant Karnataka will be seeking retribution for the painful wounds caused by Saurashtra as they take on their nemesis in what promises to be a no-holds-barred Ranji Trophy semifinal starting here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Eight-time champions Karnataka, the second most successful team in the country’s premier domestic competition, have enjoyed fascinating rivalries with Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, with some of the battles still spoken about by the old-timers. They’ve won some and lost some but have never been dominated for a sustained period of time.

That, however, is not the case against Saurashtra, the 2019-20 champions who have been one of the most consistent sides on the domestic first-class circuit over the last couple of decades. The 11 times Karnataka have faced Saurashtra, they’ve lost five times and managed to win just twice – the last one coming way back in 2009/10.

Karnataka’s record in the knockouts (one semifinal and two quarterfinals) against Saurashtra too is poor, the southerners losing twice and crashing out in the other after conceding the first-innings lead.

What’s worse, the semifinal defeat (2018/19) came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in controversial circumstances with Cheteshwar Pujara given not out despite the batter getting a clear edge. Then skipper R Vinay Kumar was furious and Karnataka, who were on top at that stage having reduced Saurashtra to 23/3 after setting a stiff target of 278, lost their composure while Pujara and Sheldon Jackson slammed centuries to carry Saurashtra to a stunning win amidst boos from home fans.

“Those things are in the past,” said a smiling Karnataka coach P V Shashikanth. “We take one match at a time. The boys are aware it’s another match. We have done our preparations accordingly. Throughout the season we’ve played attacking cricket and we are just looking at replicating it in the semifinals. We are not dwelling on the past.”

True to Shashikanth’s words, Karnataka have indeed played some exciting cricket from the start and the new-look pace attack featuring V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak V and Venkatesh M has dished one brilliant performance after another, even on unhelpful surfaces. Even when games have meandered towards a draw, one or the other pacer has stepped up and ensured full points were garnered.

Batting-wise too, Karnataka look very sorted. Openers R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal have amassed over 600 runs each, Manish Pandey has rediscovered his attacking flair, newbie Nikin Jose SJ has shown good promise while the extremely talented Devdutt Padikkal has returned from prolonged illness with a bang. Add leg-spinning all-rounder Shreyas Gopal’s consistency with the bat, Karnataka have few worries there.

One area of concern was the form of spinners K Gowtham and Shreyas but those two have hit their strides too, giving Karnataka the edge for this big tussle.

Saurashtra will definitely miss the services of two giants – Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat who are out on national duty. Pujara alone has hammered 1,193 runs against Karnataka in 8 games while Unadkat is one of the best pacers in Ranji Trophy, his wicket-taking abilities second to none.

Even in their absence, Saurashtra are dangerous. The three-time runners-up are a typical ‘whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ team. They constantly find personnel who can stand up and deliver and Karnataka have been at the receiving end on several occasions. The hosts will be wary of it.