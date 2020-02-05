Karnataka seize initiative

On a pitch which has gone from perceivably demonic to obviously docile in 24 hours, the likelihood of an outright result seems a distant possibility at the KSCA Navule stadium in Shivamogga. Which is why Karnataka will hope their first-innings performance, and a good one it was, stands the test against Madhya Pradesh.

The second day of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy encounter between the sides saw Karnataka, overnight 233/3, amass 426 all out in 132 overs before MP glided post an early glitch to reach 60 for 2 in 34 overs at stumps on Wednesday.

MP trail Karnataka by 366 runs with Yash Dubey (17) and Shubham Sharma (6) unbeaten. While massive, there is no reason to assume that the visitors can’t overhaul this total. Relatively speaking, this is their best chance.

The sun has torched the strip of any moisture, making strokeplay as drama-free as child’s play. A dramatic turnaround from yesterday and early parts of this morning when the ball darted about, troubling batsmen as much as Himanshu Mantri, the wicketkeeper.

Speaking of below-par showings, MP’s bowlers weren’t nearly as on the ball as they were the previous day. They did manage to get rid of overnight centurion R Samarth (108) and KV Siddharth (62) to two Ravi Yadav deliveries which came in a long way, but Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham tore into what was an already tired attack.

The duo added 126 runs for the eighth wicket with Shreyas resorting to his typically dull but enterprising en route 50 from 82 balls. Gowtham was at the other end of the spectrum, playing as if it were limited-over cricket with ramp shots and brazen charges down the wicket to guileless spinners. Even a yorker to the toe and subsequent discomfort wasn’t enough to stop him.

His 68-ball 82, studded with seven fours and four sixes, was the only phase in which the crowd - a healthy concoction of school kids and faithful - got what they were cheering for: ‘we want sixer!’

Once past the 400-run mark, Shreyas nicked Gourav Yadav to Mantri, and A Mithun departed without much effect. Gowtham hung about a while before outside-edging a looper to Rameez Khan at short third man. Prateek Jain didn’t stick around, but unlike against the Railways last week, he didn’t have to.

The pacemen - Mithun, Jain and Ronit - knew it wasn’t going to be a rewarding pitch so it was back to the basics. Line, length and consistency. It’s exactly what they did for 160 minutes under a scorching sun. Jain did come up with a jaffa to dismiss Rajat Patidar for nought, but it was mostly plays and misses thereafter.

Dubey, who was involved in a nasty collision with Aditya Srivatsa earlier, managed to walk out at No.3 to settle the nerves while Rameez was a picture of grace in every stroke until Mithun trapped him in front of the stumps.