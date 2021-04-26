Karnataka State Cricket Association gears up for its share of IPL matches

Unperturbed by the fast-percolating rumours, the Karnataka State Cricket Association is preparing to host the latest edition of the Indian Premier League with a keen eye on the Covid climate in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru -- much like every other city in the country -- is suffering from a severe shortage of medical staff, oxygen cylinders and necessary infrastructure to contain the second wave. At a time like this, the IPL does seem a trivial pursuit, especially so if it takes up medical assistance.

KSCA, however, emphasised that they would not need more than two local medical staff through the course of the Bengaluru-leg.

“We will have one or two doctors on standby to run tests on groundsmen and other people in the ground, but the BCCI’s medical team will travel with the franchises so there is no question of us using up lots of medical support,” KSCA treasurer and official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya told DH.

“As it stands, we are preparing to host the games here. We have permission from the police and the BCCI’s Venue Team will arrive here later in the day to ensure everything is in order.”

A source in the BCCI said that a medical team will remain with the teams in transit to ensure there is no breach of the bubble, but should the situation worsen, they will have a pre-quarantined medical team on standby.

The Bengaluru leg of the tournament will kick off on May 9 with Chennai Super Kings facing Punjab Kings. The venue is set to host ten games, none of which involve Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Santosh Menon, the secretary of the KSCA, revealed that while two groundsmen tested positive in the first round of testing, they have installed enough groundsmen into a bio-bubble as of Monday to ensure the playing area is taken care of.

"The BCCI curator started work on the pitch yesterday. Everything else that needs to be done is being done so we are ready to host the IPL," assured Menon. "We only need to wait for the government order to see how to go about permissions, if at all needed. Everyone is in a bubble but some members of staff will need to move around so that is one aspect we might need permissions for."