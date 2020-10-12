Karnataka's Anagha picked for Women's T20 Challenge

Vivek MV
  • Oct 12 2020, 00:27 ist
Anagha Murali

Anagha Murali’s consistent performances at the State level paid dividends on Sunday when the Karnataka bowler was picked for the Women’s T20 Challenge, set to be held in the UAE from November 4-9.

Anagha, a left-arm spinner, was picked in the 15-member Velocity squad, to be led by veteran Mithali Raj. Apart from Velocity, the other two teams competing in the tournament are Supernovas and Trailblazers.   “This is my first international tour and I am really excited,” the 16-year-old told DH.

Anagha’s tryst with cricket began when she was 11. The youngster joined the Herons Cricket Club, where she honed her skills under the watchful eyes of K Muralidhar. Soon, the impressive Anagha was a regular member of the Karnataka U-16 team.   

Last year, Anagha was adjudged the best bowler in the girls’ U-16 and U-19 categories at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) awards. Anagha, a first Pre-University student at Transcend PU College, is keen on learning from Mithali.

“There is a lot to learn from her. She is a calm captain and the way she handles herself on and off the field is inspiring,” she said. Apart from Mithali, Anagha will share the dressing room with international stars like India’s Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht and New Zealand’s Leigh Kasperek.    

Daughter of Murali Prasad, a software engineer, and Dr Savitha, an Ayurvedic doctor,  Anagha has played the Karnataka Women’s T20 League and the women’s exhibition matches at the Karnataka Premier League.

“Ever since I started playing, I loved watching Ravindra Jadeja because he is also a left-arm spinner who contributes well with the bat,” said the youngster.

Also known as the women’s IPL, the Supernovas are two-time champions.

