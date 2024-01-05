Karnataka's young guns eye strong start

After some celebrated players from the 2013-15 era when Karnataka swept to glory in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Irani Cup twice in succession, started departing in batches over the last few years to kick-start the transition, the new selection committee headed by J Abhiram made its intentions clear that its eye is on the future by dropping seasoned spinner K Gowtham. That has now left Karnataka with just three players from the glorious era of last decade — skipper Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and R Samarth — with the majority of the rest all in the nascent stages of their first-class careers.