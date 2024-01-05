Karnataka's young guns eye strong start

Hubballi: How good are Karnataka’s next generation of cricketers? What is their temperament when faced with adversity? Can the current talents reach the heights the previous ones did, some of whom, apart from steering Karnataka to unprecedented glory, went on to make a name for themselves with the senior national team? Answers to several such questions will start unfolding when the eight-time champions kick off their Ranji Trophy campaign against doughty Punjab here at the KSCA Stadium from Friday.
After some celebrated players from the 2013-15 era when Karnataka swept to glory in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Irani Cup twice in succession, started departing in batches over the last few years to kick-start the transition, the new selection committee headed by J Abhiram made its intentions clear that its eye is on the future by dropping seasoned spinner K Gowtham. That has now left Karnataka with just three players from the glorious era of last decade — skipper Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and R Samarth — with the majority of the rest all in the nascent stages of their first-class careers.
So with transition in near-totality, youngsters like Nikin Jose SJ, Shubhang Hegde, Shashikumar K, Rohit Kumar AC and Ishan S Bedare will be hoping to make a mark, especially Jose who has been named Agarwal’s deputy ahead of Devdutt Padikkal.
Mysuru’s Jose made his debut last season and the 23-year-old made an instant impression, scoring 547 runs in 9 matches (13 innings) that included one century and four fifties. The soft-spoken batter exuded such confidence with his simple uncomplicated batting, the selectors felt he could be a long-term prospect for the void left by Karun Nair. However, more than debut, it’s the performance during sophomore that counts a lot as opponents would have had the material to study and how Jose responds to those challenges along with additional leadership responsibilities remains to be seen.
Another youngster who would be gunning for a great season will be Padikkal. Of the same age as Jose, Padikkal shot to prominence in 2018-19 season itself where his natural brilliance saw him even being lapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore. But, just as his career was blossoming, a succession of injuries and illness laid him low, especially last season. Now back to full fitness, Padikkal will be hoping for a season of big runs that could put him back on the radar of national selectors.
Karnataka, with a blend of youth and experience, look sorted in the batting department. Their pace trio Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik and Vyshak V made quite an impression last season, emerging as one of the most potent attacks domestically and they’ll be looking to carry on from where left off. It’s the spin department of unknowns Shubhang, Shashikumar and Rohit that’s a matter of concern. Not much is known of the trio and whoever makes the playing XI, will really need to stand up and deliver with no seasoned spinner hand-holding them.
Pitted in a tricky Elite Group C that has former champions Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Railways for company, Punjab and then Tripura are probably the easier fixtures as compared to others. In the nine times Karnataka have faced Punjab, they’ve beaten them outright on five occasions and taken innings honours in two of the remaining four drawn encounters. They’ll be hoping to maintain that supremacy.
Other Elite Group C fixtures: Chandigarh vs Railways, Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Tripura vs Goa.