IPL 2024: Karthik credits Dayal, Patidar for Bengaluru’s remarkable run

It has been very interesting. I am not going to say everyone needs to commentate to make better players, but it has helped me on a personal level. I have understood that I don’t have to take what others say too seriously, you can be a bit more relaxed about how they talk about you, it’s nothing personal, it’s what they feel in that moment as to how you have done in that moment. That’s how I look at it, it has eased me. You tend to get worked up about these things, but it is good for me to have had that time spent in the comm box with the legends of the game, picking their brains. It has enlightened me to know that it’s good to be out there but as a player you don’t need to get affected by it.