Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kerala Cricket Association lifts its 3-year ban on S Sreesanth

The decision was taken based on the unconditional apology submitted by the cricketer, expressing regret for his remarks against the KCA, the statement said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 10:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketKeralaS Sreesanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us