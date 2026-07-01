Kerala Cricket Association lifts its 3-year ban on S Sreesanth

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday lifted the three-year ban it had imposed on former international cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-sreesanth">S Sreesanth </a>last year for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the organisation.</p>.<p>The KCA took the decision to lift the ban in its special general body meeting held during the day, a statement from the association said.</p>.Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case.<p>The decision was taken based on the unconditional apology submitted by the cricketer, expressing regret for his remarks against the KCA, the statement said.</p>.<p>The ban was imposed on Sreesanth prior to the last Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches, it said. </p>