Khush Kothari shines for President's XI in KSCA U-16 Inter-Zonal tournament

At SLS: Shivamogga Zone: 141 all out in 59.2 overs (Jeevan MA 45, Jnana Prabhu P 28; Kushmith DB 4-43, Samarth M Kulakarni 2-26, Arjun BK 2-13, Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 2-23) and 97 all out in 36 overs (Jeevan MA 31; Samarth M Kulakarni 3-17, Kushmith DB 2-13, Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 3-17) lt to Mysore Zone: 174 all out in 66.4 overs (Jateen R Dinesh 28, Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 25, Samarth M Kulakarni 32; Aryan MK 2-51, Gagan DR 2-33, Preetham Raj K 3-30) and 66/3 in 12.1 overs (Chavanth R Gowda 31; Preetham Raj K 2-16). Mysore: 6, Shivamogga: -1.