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Homesportscricket

King Kohli elevates his greatness to a new level

A place that he calls his second home, the 37-year-old timed the balls as best as he ever did and looked fitter than ever, showing no ring rust whatsoever despite having last played competitive cricket in the middle of January.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 18:12 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 18:12 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricket

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