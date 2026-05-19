Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kishan, Cummins shine to take SRH into play-offs with five-wicket win over CSK

The duo neutralised CSK spinners -- Akeal Hossain and Ahmad -- with exemplary shot-making and foot work during their alliance as SRH closed in on the target.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 21:06 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketSRHCummins

Follow us on :

Follow Us