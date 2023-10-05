Kiwis have a score to settle

Ben Stokes! No team in their right mind is going to leave out this left-handed savant of incredulous presence. Besides the fact that he can single-handedly change the course of the game with bat, ball or on the field, his aura is the one most fear, and for that alone, England cannot do without him. In fact, that’s exactly why they coerced him into returning to the side, though, the former skipper didn’t need much coercing, apparently.