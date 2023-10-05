Kiwis have a score to settle

In having broken free from the pernicious claws of puritanism, only recently did England realise that they could always have reprogrammed their game.
Little did they know that a process, which kicked off in 2015 to rescue themselves from their self-digesting, apathetic ideology of old, would end up changing the course of cricket history. It also fetched them a World Cup which had averted them for all those many years.
That this came at the cost of New Zealand didn’t sit comfortably with most people in the business of cricket, even the Englishmen couldn’t help but look sympathetically towards the Kiwis and doff a hat while still celebrating their greatest cricketing story.
The Kiwis, it’s safe to assume, aren’t particularly fond of words such as ‘vengeance’ or ‘payback’, but when these sides meet on Thursday, it will certainly evoke some of those feelings among Kane Williamson and his men for they will want to firmly put that memory to rest and focus on what can be done going ahead.
It will be a considerable task for the defending champions have only gotten better with the quality and combination, but it’s not very Kiwi-like to shy away from competition. The fact that they made the final last time around, and the time before that, when no one gave them a chance, is testament enough to their abilities as a cohesive unit.
This isn’t a game that will get a lot of hype - the opening ceremony will surely grab that spot - but what’s wrong with a little understated rivalry to set the ball rolling?!
TEAM TALK
ENGLAND: Ben Stokes’ return, and the brilliant form which he is in, means England can once again rely on experience and that live-wire spirit which the former England skipper brings to the table. It’s not particularly different from what Moeen Ali does and inspires, but Stokes is just a different beast.
The fact that England were able to leave out Jason Roy is proof enough to let you in on the mindset and direction the team is in, though they are one of the oldest squads in the tournament. England are likely to lose some games as their envelope-pushing exercise is bound to fail at times, but when they’re on song, there is certainly no stopping them.
NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand’s problem is a peculiar one because they are still uncertain if they can lean on the services of Kane Williamson or not. He is surely going to miss the first game, and possibly other games thereafter given that he is still recovering from the knee niggle.
On the plus side, Tim Southee has recovered in time and looks a good bet. Trent Boult overcame the notion that he was going to be happy playing franchise cricket just in time to make it back to the team. Not bad signs at all for the eight-time semifinalists, but perennial underdogs.
PLAYERS IN SPOTLIGHT
Ben Stokes! No team in their right mind is going to leave out this left-handed savant of incredulous presence. Besides the fact that he can single-handedly change the course of the game with bat, ball or on the field, his aura is the one most fear, and for that alone, England cannot do without him. In fact, that’s exactly why they coerced him into returning to the side, though, the former skipper didn’t need much coercing, apparently.
Williamson’s wobbly knees are still a bit of a concern for New Zealand, and it will be interesting to see how coach Gary Stead and the team manage his workload.
PITCH/ CONDITIONS
It’s going to play dry and fairly flat, but once the spinners come on, there will be plenty of turn to be had along with bounce.
Also, teams chasing under lights will hold a slight edge since a venue this large and fairly open turns into a dew collector in slick time.
As for the weather, it’s hot, and it intends to stay that way for the rest of the month and beyond.
SQUADS
England : Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
FORM GUIDE (latest first)
England: NR, W, NR, W, W
New Zealand: W, W, NR, L, L