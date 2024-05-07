KKR players spend night in Varanasi after flight diverted multiple times due to bad weather

The KKR media team provided an update at 8.46pm, saying, 'Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here." Then another update at 9.43pm said, "We've got clearance to fly back to Kolkata now, from Guwahati. Estimated arrival: 11pm." However, the ordeal was not over for the players and support staff as multiple attempts to land the flight failed, forcing the officials to divert the flight mid-air to Varanasi.