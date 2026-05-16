KKR registers 29 run win at home ground as Gujarat Titans fail to keep up

<p>Kolkata: Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-varun-chakravarthy-sunil-narine-shine-as-kkr-snap-srhs-five-match-winning-streak-3989434">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match here on Saturday.</p><p>Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82).</p><p>Raghuvanshi then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR to a challenging 247 for 2.</p><p>In reply, GT could manage 218-4, riding on skipper Shubman Gill's 49-ball 85 and a 35-ball 57 from Jos Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out.</p>.IPL 2026 | One week to go, 8 teams remain in Playoffs race: What each franchise needs to finish in top-four.<p>Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.</p><p>For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50), Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers.</p><p><strong>Brief Score:</strong></p><p>KKR: 247 for 2 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 82 not out, Camero Green 52 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/50).</p><p>GT: 218 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 85, Sunil Narine 2/29).</p>