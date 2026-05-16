Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KKR registers 29 run win at home ground as Gujarat Titans fail to keep up

Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82).
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 18:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 18:25 IST
sportsKKRCricketGujarat TitansIPL

Follow us on :

Follow Us