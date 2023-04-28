KKR stumper Litton Das flies back home for family emergency

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has flown back home to attend a family emergency and would not be available for Kolkata Knight Riders upcoming IPL matches.

"He had a family medical emergency for which he had to fly back to Dhaka this morning. There is no update on his return yet," a team official said.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

Opening the batting with Jason Roy, Das (4) fell cheaply and also capped a forgettable outing as wicketkeeper as he missed two stumping chances which proved decisive in the end.

DC went on to win the match by four wickets to end their five-match losing streak.