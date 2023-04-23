KKR's Nitish Rana wins toss, opts to field first vs CSK

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 19:46 ist
CSK captain MS Dhoni (left). Credit: PTI Photo; KKR captain Nitish Rana. Credit: AFP Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match, here on Sunday.

KKR made two changes, handing debut to David Wiese in place of Litton Das while wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan was included in place of Mandeep Singh.

KKR are returning to their base at Eden Gardens after having suffered three defeats on the trot.

CSK have retained the same side.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

