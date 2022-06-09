KL Rahul 'gutted' as injury rules him out of SA series

KL Rahul 'gutted' after groin injury ruled him out of SA series

An elegant batter, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 12:30 ist
Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. Credit: PTI Photo

Opener KL Rahul is "gutted" at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. On the eve of the first game, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the captain in Rahul's absence.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.

"Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," he said in a tweet.

Also read: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain India against South Africa

An elegant batter, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series following the lucrative league.

However, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

Besides Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering a blow on his right hand while batting on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
KL Rahul
South Africa

What's Brewing

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 