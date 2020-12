KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw in playing XI, says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw in the second Test against Australia at the MCG from Dec. 26.

The former India captain wants Shubman Gill to play in the middle order.

"India will look at making two changes. Firstly, maybe KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well," Gavaskar told YouTube channel Sports Tak on possible changes in the line-up.

He did caution that if India can't stay positive, a 0-4 drubbing might just be on the cards.

"India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don't find the positivity, then a 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback)," said Gavaskar, sounding hopeful.

"India should start the Melbourne Test well, it's necessary for them to step on to the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia's weak point is their batting," he said.

Gavaskar feels that the anger among fans is natural after the 36 all out in the first Test.

"It's natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday and what has happened today."

Gavaskar also rued the missed catches, which reduced the lead to a mere 53.

"Had we held on to our catches well and had good field placements, there might not have been any problem, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne would have gotten out early.

"We could have got a lead of 120 runs. Australia got ahead in the Test because of those dropped catches, they got the lead down to 50 runs," Gavaskar added.