Ranji Trophy: K L Rahul slams ton as Karnataka tame Mumbai

Karnataka are now just two wins away from clinching their ninth Ranji Trophy title.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 14:35 IST
R Smaran (right) embraces Vidyadhar Patil who scored the winning runs.

Photo/ Prakash Parsekar

Published 09 February 2026, 14:35 IST
CricketMumbaiKarnatakaK L RahulRanji Trophy

