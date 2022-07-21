KL Rahul tests positive for Covid, participation in T20s in WI doubtful

KL Rahul contracts Covid, T20 in WI doubtful

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 21:53 ist
India batter K L Rahul. Credit: PTI Photo

Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting here.

Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with Covid-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player. 

