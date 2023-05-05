KL Rahul to have surgery, ruled out of IPL and WTC final

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and India's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after he said on Friday he would undergo surgery on his thigh.

The 31-year-old got injured in his last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, tearing a tendon in his right leg while fielding, and had to be helped off the ground.

He could not open Lucknow's innings in the run-chase but came out to bat at number 11. However, he could not score off the three deliveries he faced in the penultimate over.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly," Rahul wrote on Instagram.

"My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.

"I'll be cheering for them (Lucknow) from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game."

Lucknow are second in the IPL standings with 11 points, one behind leaders Gujarat Titans who have a game in hand.

The surgery will also rule Rahul out of the WTC final against Australia at the Oval from June 7-11. He was named in the squad announced last month.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India," he added. "I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority."