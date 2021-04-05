Knights bank on Morgan to reverse fortunes

For a side that have won two titles and are often in the running for a spot in the play-offs, KKR rarely get the credit they deserve. It certainly doesn’t help that their performances over the last two years have been lacklustre - they haven’t made it to the play-offs for two years in a row.

Still, Eoin Morgan’s men will be expected to do better this season, more so since their youngsters have begun to look more and more polished. Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and more, KKR’s investment in youth is well chronicled and this time, it’s likely to give them massive returns.

They also picked up a couple of talented Indians in Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair for cheap. If used well, they could be the difference.

Strengths: It’s a young team with a number of established players to give them guidance. Morgan’s firebrand style of captaincy and batting has changed the landscape of English cricket and Kolkata will be hoping he can replicate the same for them.

Weaknesses: They have a number of spinners in their ranks but they haven’t exactly done too well recently. Sunil Narine is a pale shadow of who he was and Kuldeep Yadav isn’t feeling too wanted at this point. Varun Chakravarthy, who was a revelation for them last season, has had his fitness issues.

Opportunities: There is a lot of hype that accompanies KKR but that doesn't necessarily mean the players are under immense pressure. The two-time champions have spent more time crashing out after the league stages than they have spent being successful. So, without that burden bearing down on them, they can go about their jobs without focussing on the destination.

Threats: Pat Cummins didn't look to be at his best last season and that's an area of concern for KKR. There's the issue of Narine and whether he merits a slot in the team while Andre Russell's fitness is always a concern. Besides, it remains to be seen if Dinesh Karthik can get runs under his belt now that he doesn't have the captaincy to concern himself with.

The KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair.

Most runs: Andre Russell - 1,524 runs in 73 matches.

Most wickets: Sunil Narine - 145 wickets in 129 matches.

IPL beginning: 2008 - group stage

Best finish: Champions in 2012, 2014