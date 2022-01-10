Kohli at 'peace' and not bothered by outside noise

The year 2021 was perhaps one of the most difficult ones for Virat Kohli. A batsman so used to dominating oppositions and leading the team from the front with his blistering batting and in-your-face aggression, the Delhiite suffered a rare slump in personal form.

He went through 2021 without a single century in any of the three formats. He managed just 536 runs in 11 Tests (19 innings), averaging a mere 28.21. It was the first time since 2011 that he averaged below 30 in red-ball cricket — he averaged 19.33 in 2020 but he batted just 6 times. Even in 2014 where he endured a horrific tour of England (134 runs, 10 innings), Kohli managed to average 44.57 in 20 outings.

The relatively poor returns were witnessed in one-day internationals too, a format which he has mastered like none other. In nine ODIs, Kohli managed just 431 runs, averaging 47.88. While in isolation any top-class batter will take that average, for Kohli it was a blip, thanks to the lofty standards he has set. It was the first time since 2015 his average dipped below 50 in ODIs!

Also Read | Surviving the slump in sports

His last international century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh, a fine 139 in November 2019. His previous ODI ton was against the West Indies, an unbeaten 114 in Port of Spain in August 2019. Well aware of the dipping returns, Kohli even relinquished national team’s T20 and Royal Challengers Bangalore's captaincy in a bid to concentrate more on his batting.

Kohli giving up T20 captaincy also saw the BCCI remove him as the ODI skipper, leaving the once all-powerful alpha-male with just the Test mantle. Kohli even contradicted the Board's claims on ODI captaincy change, a rare instance of cricketer taking on the establishment.

With so much happening, it’s hard for a cricketer to stay focussed but Kohli said he’s at ‘peace’ because he doesn’t view himself from the lens of others. “It’s not the first time, let’s not get away from the reality too much. It’s happened too much in my career, England 2014 was one of the phases. I don’t look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me. Eventually the standards we are looking at today, I’ve been compared with, are set by myself. So they are not an occurrence from outside,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“You have to understand, in sports, sometimes things do not go the way you want them to go but at the end of the day I realise as a batsman that I’ve been involved in very important moments for the team over the last calendar year or so. Sometimes your focus point has to shift, all the time if you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers and milestones, I don’t think you’ll ever be intent or happy with what you doing. I take a lot of pride and happiness in the process. For me, that is a matter of a lot of pride. I’m at peace with what I’ve been able to do for the team when there’s a tricky scenario.”

Check out the latest DH videos here: