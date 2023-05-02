Kohli, Gambhir get involved in war of words after match

Kohli, Gambhir get involved in war of words after match

The two had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 02 2023, 05:54 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 05:54 ist
Lucknow Super Giants' team mentor Gautam Gambhir greets Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (L) and Glenn Maxwell (R) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a war of words after the Indian Premier League fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

By exchanging words during what looked like a heated argument, the RCB and India batting maestro and the former opener, who is now a part of the LSG support staff, added another chapter to their bitter rivalry.

The two had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

Also Read | IPL 2023: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the fixture by 18 runs, with Kohli making 31.

Kohli's brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

Lucknow Super Giants' poor run continued at home as they failed to chase 127. Lucknow got off to a woeful start and lost their top five batters in seven overs. Krishnappa Gowtham showed some intent but LSG were bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

The last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a 'shut up' sign.

