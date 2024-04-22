IPL 2024 | Kohli has capability of getting 40-ball-100 and he should open with Rohit: Sourav Ganguly

Rohit is nearing 37, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be 36 by the end of this year. Does he feel that there is need for ushering in more young blood in the team?

"There's nothing about young and old, It's about how good you are and that is important for me. How is Jimmy Anderson playing Test cricket as a fast bowler at 41 and bowling 30 overs in an innings in a Test match? So there is no hard and fast rule for anything. The only hard and fast rule is talent, ability and performance. Look at MS Dhoni. He bats for 2 overs and hits 4 sixes. I would actually want him to bat more, but just see how good he is."

KL should just be fearless

Ganguly has always been a big advocate of KL Rahul's talent and his range of strokes, and the only thing he wants from the LSG skipper is fearlessness.