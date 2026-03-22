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Kohli in ominous touch as Iyer shrugs off rust

Destructive opener Phil Salt partnered with the talismanic Virat Kohli against the new-ball attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm quick Mangesh Yadav.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 19:00 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPL

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