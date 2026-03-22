<p>Bengaluru: Following three full-fledged training sessions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ramped up their preparations ahead of their IPL season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, with an intra-squad practice game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. </p>.<p>Destructive opener Phil Salt partnered with the talismanic Virat Kohli against the new-ball attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm quick Mangesh Yadav. </p>.<p>The surface offered some movement for the quicks and first-change Abhinandan Singh drew first blood as Salt nicked him to first slip. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Kohli looked in ominous touch and dominated the bowlers with his wide range of shots around the park. </p>.<p>He started off with a wristy drive through long-on and then followed it up with a six over deep square leg. The sound of the leather against Kohli's willow reverberated across an empty stadium as he then hit one sweetly to the long-off fence. </p>.<p>However, he played one shot too many and was caught at point. </p>.<p>Mangesh concentrated on swing, looking to take it away from Devdutt Padikkal and kept it on a fuller length in the hope of inducing an edge. </p>.<p>It was also an indication that Mangesh is likely start the first game as Yash Dayal's mysterious absence from RCB's practice sessions continued. The left-arm pacer got married last month in an intimate ceremony in Noida. </p>.<p>Spin was then introduced and Krunal Pandya picked Padikkal straight away but the Karnataka batter stayed on to spend some more time to find his groove. </p>.<p>Krunal was in his element again as he followed Padikkal and induced another mistake and was caught at long-on. </p>.<p>Jitesh Sharma joined Rajat Patidar in the middle and the rotation of strike between the two was as efficient as their ability to pierce gaps. Suyash Sharma, who bowled in tandem with Krunal, struck after Patidar mistimed one to long-on. </p>.<p>Iyer, who struggled for timing during his net sessions on Friday, smoked a few outside the boundary rope in his second outing as Dinesh Karthik, from the boundary rope, was offering him words of advice to not to play across the line.</p>.<p>He then pulled Bhuvneshwar over the square leg fence but walked back the next ball, caught trying to pull.</p>.<p>Iyer was involved with a one-on-one chat with Karthik, and appeared to be discussing the same shot. </p>.<p>On the sidelines, Kohli was seen having a long conversation with his opening partner Salt. </p>