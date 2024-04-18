Kohli presents a strong WC case

In isolation, an SR of nearly 148 is more than acceptable but would he be able to achieve that without batting in the top two positions, which he doesn’t when he is in India colours? Of course, batting also depends on team dynamics and Kohli has been saddled with an under-performing top-order at RCB which has forced him to exercise caution to a certain extent. To his credit, though, Kohli has almost managed to maintain the Powerplay SR (see box) between overs seven and 16 too so far. It’s obvious that the momentum gained in the Powerplay has enabled him to sustain the pace, but would he be the same force were he to come in after the field restrictions are lifted?