Kohli pulls out of first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

The BCCI men’s selection committee will name a replacement soon.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in the release.

The first Test in Hyderabad starts on Thursday (January 25).

More to follow...