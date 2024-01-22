Kohli pulls out of first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

Senior batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two cricket Tests against England, citing personal reasons.
A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) press release said that Kohli has spoken to skipper Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.
The BCCI men’s selection committee will name a replacement soon.
"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.
The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in the release.
The first Test in Hyderabad starts on Thursday (January 25).
More to follow...