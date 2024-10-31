IPL 2025 retentions | Kohli retained by RCB as most expensive Indian; Patidar and Dayal also remain

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> annouced on Thursday that they have <a href="https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1851958537297260963" rel="nofollow">retained</a> Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal heading into the mega auctions for the 2025 IPL.</p><p>No overseas players were retained, including skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glan Maxwell, Cameron Green and Will Jacks.</p><p>Mohammed Siraj, who was a mainstay for RCB's bowling for the past few years, was also released. </p><p>These players, however, might be brought back in from the auction through the 3 RTMs RCB now have.</p>.IPL retentions 2025 | Pant, Rahul, Iyer surprise releases; check out which team retained who.<p>Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said in a statement, “As we strive to strengthen our squad and maintain our commitment to a bold brand of cricket, we recognize the critical importance of retaining players who not only contribute to our immediate success but also play a vital role in nurturing the future of Indian cricket."</p>.<p>"Our focus on continuity, exceptional skillsets and potential is at the heart of our retention strategy, allowing us to build a robust pipeline of talent that can excel for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and represent India on the international stage”, he added.</p>.<p>“We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. His unique ability as a left-arm bowler, capable of swinging the ball in both directions, adds a valuable dimension to our bowling attack—one that is increasingly rare in the auction landscape. Having witnessed Yash's impressive performance last season, we are eager to secure this crucial role and support his continued development as a key player for RCB” highlights, Andy Flower, Head Coach of RCB </p><p>He added, " Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season."</p><p>Mo Bobat, RCB Director of Cricket, said, “We’re all too aware of the need to establish a strong Indian core to our team going into the 2025 IPL season, and we feel that our retention decisions are a significant step in the right direction. It’s great to continue Virat’s lengthy association with RCB, I’m confident that a new group of players will benefit hugely from his inspirational and infectious energy, and his commitment to high standards."</p>.<p>"It’s also great to secure both Rajat and Yash, two excellent players that offer relatively unique skills and abilities. In Yash’s case, as an uncapped player, he also represents outstanding financial value. It’s always sad to release players, given the strength of relationships that are built and the many shared achievements and memories, and I wish all departing players well. As for us, we now commence our auction preparations having retained top Indian talent, whilst also giving ourselves both options and flexibility with our three remaining RTMs, and a healthy available purse. It should be fun!” he added.</p>.<p>RCB head into the 18th season of IPL still searching for their maiden title, having made it to the finals 3 times before. </p>