Kohli's indecisiveness a big concern

Kohli’s contribution in the second encounter was 14 off 19. There were two glorious fours, both off the back foot; he was adjudged leg before to Akila Dananjaya playing back, only for even the batter to be surprised when Snicko registered an edge. His luck ran out when he hopefully poked forward to six-star Jeffrey Vandersay and perished leg before. For the second time in as many outings, a leggie had had his number, trapped in front. On Friday, Kohli challenged the call against Wanindu Hasaranga and blew one of India’s two reviews; on Sunday, Axar Patel had the good sense to tell his former captain not to waste a review.