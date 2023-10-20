Kohli shows spunk as India subdue Bangla

Pune: Bowlers once again set the game up for India and the batters accomplished the task with few hiccups.
Either by choice or rival team's decision, India have bowled first in all their four matches, bowlers have done a fabulous job of restricting each opposition to below-par score while the batters have completed the chases with the ease with which Rohit Sharma pulls the ball into square-leg stands.
And it was Bangladesh's turn on Thursday at the packed Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium to experience first-hand India's might that is gathering more force with each outing.
Having restricted Bangladesh to 256/8, an woefully inadequate total given the flat pitch and the form the Indian batters are in, the hosts cantered to 261/3 in 41.3 overs for their fourth win of the World Cup in as many matches. They remain second on the points table behind New Zealand who too have four wins but enjoy a superior net run-rate.
While credit for India's win goes largely to batters for keeping the Bangladesh batters quiet on a batting beauty, Rohit gave what has now become a customary start. The skipper set the tone for another high-octane chase with a 40-ball 48 (7x4, 2x6), Shubman Gill (53, 55b, 5x4, 2x6) helped maintain the tempo before Virat Kohli's (103, 97b, 6x4, 4x6) industry and game awareness took India past the target with plenty to spare in the bank.
While it wasn't a panic situation at 178 for three, Kohli - along with an equally calm KL Rahul (34 n.o.) - ensured there were no more slip-ups. A six to bring up both his century, something that Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed tried to deny briefly, and winning runs was the perfect climax for another popular result.
It was another hot day, India lost the toss and were asked to field first. The Bangladeshi openers, after adding just 10 runs in the first five overs, blazed to 63/0 by the completion of 10 overs. In the meanwhile, the hosts had lost Hardik Pandya after he sustained an ankle injury. For the first time after they had slipped to three down for two runs against Australia, India found themselves cornered.
With little from the pitch, Indian bowlers leaked runs, with Shardul Thakur's performance (59/1 from 9 overs) once again raising questions about his presence ahead of Mohammed Shami. But as has been their convention against India, Bangladesh did what Bangladesh does. Cruising at 90/0 in 14 overs at first drinks break, Bangladesh batters gave India an opening after resumption. It was the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-47-1) and Ravindra Jadeja (10-0-38-2) who pegged the tourists back with a wicket each in similar mode.
A well-set Tanzid Hasan (51, 43b, 5x4, 3x6) went on one knee to sweep Kuldeep but missed a quicker ball to be hit plumb in front. It was a sensible decision not to review the on-field umpire's verdict. With a much-needed breakthrough, India struck through Jadeja who caught Najmul Shanto in front as the Bangladesh's stand-in skipper made the mistake of playing the full ball on the back foot. Neither of the deliveries had a wicket written on it, but the pressure the two spinners created by drying up runs had the desired effect. With no turn off the pitch, both Jadeja and Kuldeep kept it simple, maintained stump-to-stump line and forced the batters into mistakes.
The reintroduction of Mohammed Siraj (2/60) paid dividends not as much for the bowler's brilliance as it was for Mehidy Hasan Miraz's rank poor shot - gloving a ball that was safely travelling down the leg. KL Rahul pulled off one of the finest catches of his career as a wicketkeeper. Litton Das (66, 82b, 7x4) then fell against the run of play, miscuing Jadeja, as India took firm control of things.
Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-41-2) was his usual self. Though wicketless in the powerplay, a rare occurrence, he remained economical and put a check on the scoring with a couple of blows; his yorked dismissal of Mahmudullah being the show-stealer. The same can't be said about Siraj, though. He was guilty of trying too much on a surface where keeping it tight and simple was crucial. While five Bangladesh batters got good starts, no one went on to make a big one, eventually settling for a middling total that India had for a dinner.
BANGLADESH Tanzid lbw Kuldeep 51(43b 5x4 3x6) Litton c Gill b Jadeja 66(82b 7x4) Shanto lbw Jadeja 8(17b) Miraz c Rahul b Siraj 3(13b) Hridoy c Gill b Shardul 16(35b) Mushfiqur c Jadeja b Bumrah 38 (46b 1x4 1x6) Mahmudullah b Bumrah 46(36b 3x4 3x6) Nasum c Rahul b Siraj 14 Mustafizur (not out) 1(7b) Shoriful (not out) 7(3b 1x6) Extras (LB-1 W-5) 6 Total (for 8 wkts 50 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-93 (Tanzid) 2-98 (Shanto) 3-129 (Miraz) 4-137 (Litton) 5-179 (Hridoy) 6-201 (Mushfiqur) 7-233 (Nasum) 8-248 (Mahmudullah). Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-41-2 Siraj 10-0-60-2 Hardik 0.3-0-8-0 Kohli 0.3-0-2-0 Shardul 9-0-59-1 Kuldeep 10-0-47-1 Jadeja 10-0-38-2. INDIA Rohit c Hridoy b Mahmud 48(40b 7x4 2x6) Gill c Mahmudullah b Miraz 53(55b 5x4 2x6) Kohli (not out) 103(97b 6x4 4x6) Iyer c Mahmudullah b Hasan Miraz 19(25b 2x4) Rahul (not out) 34 (34b 3x4 1x6) Extras (NB-2 W-2) 4 Total (for 3 wkts 41.3 overs) 261 Fall of wickets: 1-88 (Rohit) 2-132 (Gill) 3-178 (Iyer). Bowling: Shoriful 8-0-54-0 Mustafizur 5-0-29-0 Nasum 9.3-0-60-0 Mahmud 8-0-65-1 Hasan Miraz 10-0-47-2 Mahmudullah 1-0-6-0. Result: India won by 7 wkts PoM: Virat Kohli India's next match: Vs New Zealand (Oct 22 Dharamsala)