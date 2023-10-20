Kohli shows spunk as India subdue Bangla

Either by choice or rival team's decision, India have bowled first in all their four matches, bowlers have done a fabulous job of restricting each opposition to below-par score while the batters have completed the chases with the ease with which Rohit Sharma pulls the ball into square-leg stands.

And it was Bangladesh's turn on Thursday at the packed Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium to experience first-hand India's might that is gathering more force with each outing.