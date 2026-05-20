Virat Kohli thanks Rahul Dravid for caring, nurturing

<p>Bengaluru: Virat Kohli has spent a lot of time in pursuit of relentless excellence. Not only has he scored truckloads of runs across formats, but has also redefined expectations, rewritten beliefs and also set a blueprint for an Indian side to play Test cricket away from home. </p>.<p>By the time he stepped away from captaincy, India had firmly believed they could win a Test series anywhere in the world. </p>.<p>However, he admitted there was a phase in his career where he felt "completely spent" because of the weight he continuously carried on his shoulders while leading the team. </p>.<p>“I ended up being in a place where I became the focal point of our batting and leadership," said during the third edition of RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit. "I didn't realise how much load both those took. I was so driven and motivated to just make sure that Indian cricket stays on top, I didn't really pay attention. And that's why by the time I left captaincy, I was completely spent.</p>.<p>“There was nothing left in the tank to give. I was completely consumed by it. It was gruesome and it was difficult to manage expectations,” he added. </p>.'Money can put players in comfortable space': Virat Kohli urges youngsters for long-term commitment to cricket.<p>Kohli, who stepped down from captaincy after India’s 2-1 defeat to South Africa in 2022, endured a horrid run with the bat the same year, averaging 26.50 in 11 innings in Tests. However, he flipped the script in 2023, almost doubling it to 55.91 in 12 innings that included two hundreds. </p>.<p>Kohli was all gratitude towards Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour, saying it was the coaching staffs' genuineness that drove him to bring his best for them. </p>.<p>“Only when I left captaincy, I opened up. Like to Rahul (Dravid) bhai and Vikram Rathour, for example. I had a great run in Test cricket in 2023. Whenever I see them and meet them, I always thank them from the bottom of my heart. They really took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them. I want to perform. I want to go out there and grind it out. I want to do the hard work for them. Because they were so caring and nurturing.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Respect over money</p>.<p>The 37-year-old Kohli urged youngsters to not be carried away by the glitz and glamour of the IPL but to develop their game for Test cricket, which ultimately earns the respect and recognition of the cricketing world. </p>.<p>“It is the drive which is the difference maker. A lot of people relate drive to money. It is not the only factor. It is a big factor because when a format that gives you the hype and the fame by scoring quickly and the kind of money that people can make in the IPL today, it can put you in a very comfortable space.”</p>.<p>“I don't need to handle pressure for too long and I can go out there and smash the ball. Or you can say, I want to play for 15-20 years. I want to get recognition and respect of the cricketing world, of my own heroes and I want to fulfil this opportunity. That's a very different zone. You have to be very driven to be able to say, I'm going to commit to this for the next 10-15 years and it's going to be very, very hard but I'm up for it.”</p>.<p>Kohli also highlighted the importance of detaching from the sport, especially when the mental load one experiences reaches a certain limit.</p>.<p>“I think detaching from the sport is very crucial. It's the ability to disconnect from the mental load that you experience which builds up over a period of time. It's very important to understand what are the things that you like to do. Along with your friends or by yourself. And I think you should have an understanding of the fact that this is going to get over one day.</p>